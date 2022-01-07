East Sussex Bach Choir offer New Year concert

Alexandra Kidgell

Spokeswoman Val Davies said: “The choir will be accompanied by the Baroque Collective (leader Alison Bury) conducted by John Hancorn, with soloists Alexandra Kidgell (soprano), Rebecca Leggett (alto), Andrew Wicks (tenor) and Ben Davies (bass). We are particularly excited to welcome Alexandra and Ben, both of whom are members of the internationally renowned vocal ensemble The Sixteen, to perform with the choir.

“Messiah is such a well-loved work that it is often overlooked that the oratorio was composed at a difficult time in Handel’s career as a renowned opera composer. Messiah was first performed in Dublin in 1741 following a commission by the Lord Lieutenant of Dublin for Handel to write a work to be performed in aid of local charities. The first performance in London was at the Theatre Royal, Covent Garden in 1743. Handel often gave performances of the work for charity, particularly for the Foundlings Hospital, to which he bequeathed the score and parts in his will.”

“Tickets at £25, £20 and £15 (under 16 free) are available online from eastsussexbachchoir.org with a limited number of tickets for sale on the door.