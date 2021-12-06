Downland Singers Christmas Gala hits all the right notes
Trinity Church, Willingdon
Spokeswoman Sandra Leiper said: “On Saturday 4th December, our socially distanced Christmas Gala was opened by Wealden Brass playing for the first half and their performance was followed by a 30 minute interval to allow time for them to swap over with the Downland Singers.
“The choir performed a mixture of songs, ranging from "Only Time" by Enya (which was in the charts in 2002)to well loved carols such as "A Child is Born" and "Silent Night" whereupon we invited our audience to sing with us, and everyone's favourite Christmas songs like "Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer" and "Winter Wonderland".
“We finished our repertoire with "White Christmas". Our wonderful choir is directed by Jennie MacFadyen and our accompanist is Alistair MacFadyen. Having just completed my first full year with these warm, welcoming bunch, I have to say it has been an absolute honour and privilege to have been able to take part in my first live performance with them. I can't wait till we meet again in the New Year!”