Downland Singers Christmas Gala hits all the right notes

Downland Singers

Spokeswoman Sandra Leiper said: “On Saturday 4th December, our socially distanced Christmas Gala was opened by Wealden Brass playing for the first half and their performance was followed by a 30 minute interval to allow time for them to swap over with the Downland Singers.

“The choir performed a mixture of songs, ranging from "Only Time" by Enya (which was in the charts in 2002)to well loved carols such as "A Child is Born" and "Silent Night" whereupon we invited our audience to sing with us, and everyone's favourite Christmas songs like "Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer" and "Winter Wonderland".