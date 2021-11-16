Comedy superstar John Bishop confirms Eastbourne date

John Bishop

A spokesman said: “This is John’s eighth stand up show and it is shaping up to be his best yet. It will see him performing across the UK, Ireland, America, Canada and Europe. He is thrilled to be back on the road again.

“John has achieved huge success with a number of his own comedy, entertainment and documentary shows including John Bishop’s Australia’ (BBC1), John Bishop’s Britain (BBC1); John Bishop’s Only Joking (Sky1); The John Bishop Show (BBC1); The John Bishop Christmas Show (BBC1) and John Bishop’s Gorilla Adventure (ITV1). More recently John Bishop’s Ireland for ITV1 and four mammoth series of the critically acclaimed John Bishop: In Conversation With… which saw him chatting, one to one with some of the World’s biggest, household names.

“Currently fans can see John Bishop playing Dan in Doctor Who:Flux, series 13 of the BBC legendary sci-fi drama, something that is a dream come true for John.