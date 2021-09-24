Ben Fogle to speak in Hastings

Ben Fogle

A spokesman said: “The inspirational explorer and broadcaster has had many thrilling adventures. From conquering Mt Everest, to racing across Antarctica, swimming with crocodiles, and rowing across the Atlantic Ocean, he’s saved elephants, dodged pirates, been marooned for a year on an uninhabited island, crossed the Empty Quarter desert with camels, tracked the migration of wildebeest, swum from Alcatraz, contracted a flesh-eating disease and raced ferrets at Longleat!

“His environmental work is so significant he was appointed as the United Nations Patron of the Wilderness in 2017.

“Audiences can spend an uplifting evening with Ben as he gives an honest, warm and thrilling account of his greatest adventures as he humbly recalls his epic tales with the aid of multi-media.

“Ben was the first person to cross the line in the pairs division of the 2005–2006 Atlantic Rowing Race, partnered by Olympic rower James Cracknell. While competing in the 3,000-mile race, the pair had their boat fully capsized by huge waves.

“The 47-year-old has appeared on UK TV for 20 years working for the BBC, ITV, Channel 5, Sky, Discovery and National Geographic. He has hosted shows such as Animal Park, Crufts, One Man and His Dog, Countryfile, Country Tracks, Extreme Dreams with Ben Fogle, Wild on the West Coast, Wild in Africa, Ben Fogle – African Migration and Ben Fogle’s Escape in Time. Besides travelling the world, the father-of-two has published 10 bestselling books.”