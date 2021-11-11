Belinda Davids offers Whitney Houston tribute in Eastbourne

Belinda Davids

Dates on her tour include November 13 at Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre.

Spokeswoman Kristy Mathews said: “The tour was originally booked to follow Davids’ Britain’s Got Talent finals appearance in September last year but was postponed due to pandemic restrictions.

“The postponement was a disappointment for Davids who was eager to perform for new fans who had supported her during her BGT journey.

“The vocalist stunned judges and virtual audience members with a mesmerising performance of Whitney Houston’s I Have Nothing during BGT’s fourth semi-final episode.

“David Walliams described Davids’ performance as ‘absolutely electric from start to finish’ while Amanda Holden called it ‘utterly spellbinding.’

“The Cape Town-based songstress is now ecstatic to finally have her long-awaited tour within reach.

“Davids was just three days into a Scandinavian tour with The Greatest Love of All in March last year when she was urgently rushed onto a flight home due to the swiftly worsening pandemic situation.

“Since then, producers Showtime Australia have had to cancel well over 100 international performances of the show.

“The UK tour will be the production’s very first time back on stage since the pandemic first took hold 18 months ago.

“Producer/director Johnny Van Grinsven says his team have used the forced downtime to perfect the show as much as possible, running everything from rehearsals to costume fittings over Zoom to overcome the international border restrictions that have kept them apart for over a year now.

“The full-spec production is set to visit 35 venues across the UK between September 30 and November 23.

“Davids and her band will pay homage to Whitney Houston’s musical legacy with live performances of over 20 Houston hits, including I Will Always Love You, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, How Will I Know, One Moment in Time, I Have Nothing, Run to You, Didn’t We Almost Have It All, Greatest Love of All, I’m Every Woman, Queen of the Night, Exhale (Shoop Shoop), Million Dollar Bill and more.”