Battle Festival of Arts and Music is back

BATTLE FESTIVAL COMMUNITY DAY WITH APPLAUSE RURAL TOURING

Chairman David Furness said: “Planning the festival has been challenging, but we have devised a programme that will lift our spirits, make us smile and leave us with wonderful memories.

“The festival kicks off on July 24 with a free community day. Music on the Bandstand in Market Square from noon precedes the annual scarecrow awards on Abbey Green at 3.30, and at 4pm we will be entertained in the grounds of Battle Abbey by Applause Rural Touring (tickets from festival outlets).

“Throughout the day Sam Peacock who creates vivid landscapes from all types of metals, will be demonstrating his skills in his workshop at Tills Courtyard (behind Holland & Barrett).

“To complete the day, we welcome back Neil Brand, often seen or heard on BBC who will bring the best sequences of old film to Battle, talk about them and accompany them on the piano in his own inimitable style (tickets from festival outlets).

“Battle Proms returns to Battle Abbey on Sunday, with the fabulous Hastings Philharmonic Orchestra, directed by Marcio Silva. An evening not to be missed which starts at 7.30. Bring a picnic, but drinks available on site (tickets from festival outlets).

“On Wednesday 28, Battle Film Club presents a free double bill of Peter and The Wolf and The Red Balloon at Battle Memorial Hall, 7.30pm

“Thursday 29, Battle Festival welcomes the return of brilliant young Russian pianist Roman Kosyakov, past winner of Hastings International piano competition. Battle Memorial Hall 7.30pm (tickets from festival outlets).

“Tickets may be purchased online from battlefestival.co.uk or in Battle from Crafty Norman and Rother Books.

Also coming up:

Sunday, August 1: Tea Concert at Battle Abbey, with Primrose Piano Quartet and Whatlingon Singers.

Saturday, August 7: An Evening with Flanders & Swann and Tom Lehrer at Battle Memorial Hall performed by Steve Scott and John Bruzon.