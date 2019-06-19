On Saturday (June 22) the Melodians make a welcome return to the Emmanuel Centre in Battle following a highly acclaimed sell-out appearance last year.

Celebrating 25 years of singing for charity the choir will be performing a benefit for St Michael’s Hospice. The progamme for choir, organ and piano will be an eclectic mix of pop, classical and show tunes including work by Stanford, Bach, Andrew Lloyd-Webber, Morten Lauridsen and Queen.

Tickets which include interval refreshments on the terrace are £7 in advance from: Cook in Mount Street, Battle, Spoilt Rotten on the Abbey Green and the Emmanuel Centre. They can also be reserved by calling 01424 777029 or online at battle methodistchurch@btconnect.com. Tickets on the door will be £9 subject to availability. The concert starts at 7pm.

The Emmanuel Centre is located in Harrier Lane in Battle, with free on-site parking and full disabled access. Photo by Chris Johnson Photography.