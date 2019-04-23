Amazing musicians in eclectic concert series for Rye International Jazz And Blues Festival

Spring is in the air and so will be fabulous live music over early May bank holiday weekend as Rye International Jazz And Blues Festival presents three exceptional concerts in the unique setting of St Mary’s Church in Rye.

Tickets are selling fast for this concert series as Brazilian music legend Sergio Mendes makes a special appearance on Friday May 3. Mendes came to stardom with his iconic band Brazil ’66 and has a sound that combines Brazilian rhythms with jazz, pop and funk.

Acclaimed American jazz singer Madeleine Peyroux performs on Saturday May 4 when she presents a special songs from latest album, Anthem, and her impressive back catalogue. Madeleine continues to challenge the confines of jazz, venturing into the fertile fields of contemporary music with unfading curiosity.

On Sunday May 5, the legendary multiple Grammy-winning American songwriter Jimmy Webb performs a truly ground breaking concert in An Evening With Jimmy Webb, with his special guests award-winning jazz singers and songwriters Ian Shaw and Liane Carroll.

Jimmy is the genius behind many hit records such as Wichita Lineman, By The Time I Get To Phoenix, and Galveston, all of which were recorded by the legendary American Country singer Glen Campbell.

Webb also wrote the classic MacArthur Park which was a big hit for the late actor Richard Harris and later Donna Summer.

Webb will deliver a humorous tour into the days and nights of a songwriting prodigy, a lesson in pop culture, an insider perspective on the Nixon 60s, the Rat Pack heyday, the London Mods, Laurel Canyon and more, all told by a charming yarnspinner who hasn’t lost sight of his roots despite decades of international fame.

Late May bank holiday weekend will see violinist Nigel Kennedy performing on Saturday May 25 at the De La Warr Pavilion, in Bexhill. This unique show sees Kennedy and his talented band reinterpreting the work of George Gershwin along with pieces by Johann Sebastian Bach, and his own compositions from his illustrious career.

For more information and to book tickets online go to www.ryejazz.com.

