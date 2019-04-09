All welcome at Good Friday choral event at Hastings church

All are welcome to join a special choral event at Calvert Memorial Methodist Church, Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings on Good Friday (April 19) at 7.30pm.

The choirs of Calvert Methodist, St Luke’s URC and St John’s, Hollington, join with friends to present ‘Olivet To Calvary’, an oratorio by John Maunder.

A choral meditation on the death of Jesus Christ, with Tenor soloist Andrew Daniels, Baritone Keith Thacker, Soprano Elaine Cruttenden and Organist Stephen Page.

Admission is free but, for those who wish to donate, a collection will be held to raise funds for UK charity, Action for Children - which is committed to helping vulnerable children, young people, and their families, throughout the UK.

Visit: https://www.actionforchildren.org.uk/