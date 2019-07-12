A spectacular and energetic tribute to the Queen of Rock

The UK’s number one Tina Turner tribute presents its spectacular stage show in Hastings next month.

Totally Tina is at White Rock Theatre on Friday, August 2 (7.30pm), offering all the hits including ‘Honky Tonk Woman’, ‘Get Back’, ‘It’s Only Rock and Roll’ and many more.

The concert stars Liverpool-born Justine Riddoch and her incredible live band.

A spokesperson said: “Justine is no stranger to the stage, having been treading the boards on the north-west circuit for more than 26 years.

“Her career changed direction in 2002 when she won ITV’s Stars In Their Eyes as Anastacia, and for the next six years, her tribute show, Justine is Anastacia, performed all over the world.

“When her muse stopped releasing albums, Justine created Totally Tina and the rest, as they say, is history.”

The concert features state of the art video screens, lighting and sound systems.

Tickets cost £21-£23.50. Call 01424 462288.

