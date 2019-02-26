1st Hastings Scout Group Jumble Sale ‘Fantastic’ turnout raises £370 for resources

The 1st Hastings Scout Group raised £370 at a Jumble Sale held at its headquarters on Oxford Road, St Leonards on Sea, last Saturday (February 23).

Bargain hunters had a wide range of items to choose from including clothes, books and a huge range of bric a brac.

Scrumptious homemade cakes, tea and coffee were also available for visitors to purchase and enjoy in the sunshine.

Cub leader Simon Harding (pictured left with 1st Hastings Scout Group committee team) says the money raised will go towards scout recourses and activities, adding:

“It was a fantastic turnout and we had so much donated.

“Thank you to everyone who supported us.”

For information on joining the group visit: www.hastingsscouts.org/groups/1st-hastings