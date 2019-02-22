Your chance to be a Hastings Priory sponsor

Hastings Priory Cricket Club is appealing to businesses to take part in its sponsorship raffle ahead of the 2019 season.

Tickets cost £50 each and first prize in April’s prize draw is the principal club sponsor, with the company logo emblazed on the front of the playing shirts.

Second prize is an associate club sponsor with company logo on the sleeve or shoulder of the playing shirts. Third prize is also an associate club sponsor with the company logo on training kit.

Fourth prize is the junior section Priory Panthers club sponsor with company logo on the playing shirts and training kit. Fifth prize is the main website sponsor, while the sixth to 10th prizes are five advertising banners at Horntye Park.

Every company which buys a ticket in the raffle will be entered into the prize draw, placed on the club’s newly-developed website www.hastingspriory.com under the “club sponsors” page (including company logo and website link) and will receive Hastings Priory promotion and support on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Entrants will also become match sponsors. They will be included in the Hastings Observer match report, linked to the match highlights on the club’s newly-developed YouTube match highlights channel and will sponsor the man of the match award.

With the sponsorship funds raised this year, the club’s key aims are to create and give greater opportunities through the Hastings Cricket School to young players aged 4-18, and to help the first team push for promotion back to the Sussex League Premier Division.

There is no lower or upper limit to the quantity of tickets you can buy.

To purchase a raffle ticket or to find out more detail about the sponsorship offers, contact Mike Gould on 07847 018738 or email mickeygee1988@gmail.com