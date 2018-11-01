Top job in new Sussex Cricket League for Hailsham chairman

Hailsham Cricket Club are immensely proud to announce that their chairman, Trevor Scott, has been elected on to the committee of the newly formed Sussex Cricket League in the position of vice chairman, in charge of the East section.

Trevor has been rewarded and recognised for his dedication, motivation and commitment to the local community.

His role will include having a major say in how the rules and regulations are determined for the structure and future of the league, and to lead and guide his committee which represent all the clubs in the East area.

A statement from Hailsham Cricket Club said, “The HCC committee will give Trevor their 100 per cent support in this new and exciting adventure and wish him all the best in these exciting times.”