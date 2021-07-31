St Leonards tennis players net funds for Conquest Hospital project

Sheila King and Robert Millington are presented with the winners' trophy by Sarah Kowitz

An open mixed doubles tennis tournament raised £357 for the Friends of Conquest Hospital’s Conquest 21 Garden renovations project.

Robert Millington and Sheila King won the open doubles event by narrowly defeating Paul Tune and Beula Page in a hotly contested final at The Green LTC, St Leonards on Sea.

The final brought to a close a fabulous day of competitive tennis organised by head coach Joe Adams and hosted by The Green LTC with food and refreshments provided with the compliments of the Friends of Conquest.

The day also raised £357 for the Friends of Conquest Hospital, who will be putting the money towards the Conquest 21 Courtyard renovation project.

This aims to restore all 21 courtyards at Conquest Hospital which, hastened by the Covid pandemic, have fallen into a sad state of disrepair.

Restoration work has begun, and the friends hope to have all the courtyards restored by the spring of next year to contribute once again to the therapeutic care of patients and to raising the spirits of all who work there.

Sarah Kowitz, chair of the friends, thanked The Green for their help in organising and putting on the

tournament and praised competitors and spectators for their wonderful generosity for the donation of £357.

The friends are running a Conquest 21 JustGiving Campaign page if you too would like to contribute.