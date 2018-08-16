Safety in sight for Park after big win

Crowhurst Park Cricket Club’s first team eased any relegation concerns with a dominant victory on Saturday.

Park won by seven wickets at home to Cuckfield seconds and now enjoy a 41-point cushion above Sussex Cricket League Division Four East’s bottom three.

Peter Harris recorded his best bowling figures for Crowhurst Park.

The strong winds of the previous evening blew the covers off the square at the Walcott Ground and meant the pitch got a soaking from the torrential rain that accompanied the wind.

But a combination of the Saturday morning sunshine and the hard work on the ground of Gordon Pells enabled the match to go ahead with only a 30-minute delay to the start.

Park took full advantage of winning the toss and choosing to field by bowling Cuckfield out for just 78 in 29 overs. Only two batsmen made it to double figures as Park’s bowlers were on top throughout an innings in which Cuckfield were 32-5 at one stage.

Peter Harris, who has given Park’s attack an extra burst of pace since his recent arrival, took 4-26 from nine overs - his best figures for the club.

Park celebrate a wicket during their victory over Cuckfield seconds.

Joe Lovell returned season’s best figures of 3-14 from six overs, Clive Tong bagged 2-17 from nine and Paul Brookes claimed 1-1 off three at the end.

Park reached their target in 16.2 overs for the loss of three wickets. They had a brief wobble at 21-2 before a third wicket partnership of 51 between Tim Hambridge (41 off 42 balls with three fours and three sixes) and Ed Smissen (14 not out) put the result beyond doubt.

Sixth-placed Park will face the division’s top two teams in their next two matches, starting with a trip to the second-placed Rottingdean first team this coming Saturday.

Standings (all played 15 matches): 1 RYE 348pts, 2 Rottingdean 318, 3 Buxted Park 314, 4 St Peters 297, 4 5 Glynde & Beddingham 273, 6 CROWHURST PARK 240, 7 Mayfield II 199, 8 Hellingly 199. 9 Bells Yew Green 189, 10 Cuckfield II 184.

Clive Tong bowling for Park.

