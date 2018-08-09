Rye win again to go 50 points clear

Rye Cricket Club’s first XI maintained its unbeaten record and top spot with a comprehensive victory over Bells Yew Green at The Rye Cricket Salts on Saturday.

The five-wicket win in a match sponsored by My Sweet Old Etcetera extended Rye’s lead at the top of Sussex League Division Four East to 50 points with four games left.

Bells Yew Green won the toss and decided to bat, but the Rye bowling attack - led by CJ Reece - dominated. Reece took 3-23 and Concepts of Rye man of the match Tobias Farrow 3-21 as the visitors were all out for 112 in 37.1 overs.

See also: * Rye ace bags hat-trick in latest win

* Big win puts Rye 31 points clear at top



George Wathen (2-23) and Harry Smeed (2-16) lent strong support as only former Iden player Michael White (25) and Will Collier (33) offered any resistance.

In reply, Tom Williams (39) and Wathen (44) took Rye to 96-2 and although three late wickets fell, the outcome was never in doubt as the home side eased over the winning line in the 29th over.

Rye will travel to fourth-placed Buxted Park with what’s expected to be an unchanged team this coming Saturday.

Standings (all played 14 matches): 1 RYE 342pts, 2 Rottingdean 292, 3 St Peters 287, 4 Buxted Park 284, 5 Glynde & Beddingham 263, 6 CROWHURST PARK 210, 7 Mayfield II 187, 8 Cuckfield II 183, 9 Bells Yew Green 179, 10 Hellingly 169.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed, we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer, simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)