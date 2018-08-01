Rye ace bags hat-trick in latest win

Cleon Reece took a hat-trick as Rye Cricket Club’s first team consolidated top spot with yet another victory on Saturday.

A six-wicket win away to a Glynde & Beddingham side which had won its previous five games preserved Rye’s 31-point lead at the top of Sussex Cricket League Division Four East.

On a windy day, Rye captain Harry Smeed won the toss and chose to bowl on a decent-looking wicket. Rye got off to a flying start as Reece clean bowled Alex Thornhill for a duck with the third ball of the Glynde innings.

Glynde recovered to 48-1, but a brilliant hat-trick from Concepts of Rye man of the match Reece put Rye in the driving seat. Another wicket fell with the score 71 before Matthew Cramp (46) and Charlie Hobden (39 off 20 balls) counter-attacked.

See also: * Big win puts Rye 31 points clear at top

* Rye extend lead following top-of-the-table clash



Tobias Farrow was introduced and cleaned up the rest of the Glynde batting with figures of 3-10. With Reece taking 5-65, Rye bowled Glynde out for a below par 157.

Rye’s chase got off to a great start with James Hamilton (21) and Tom Williams (43) again putting on more than 50 for the first wicket.

George Wathen (30) then batted well alongside Williams and they took the score along to 102 before the second wicket went down.

Wathen and Dan Seabrook were both out in quick succession, but Harry Smeed (26 not out) and Mickey Toomey (24 not out) took Rye home with six wickets in hand.

Rye will host Bells Yew Green’s first Xl in a match sponsored by My Sweet Old Etcetera at The Rye Cricket Salts this coming Saturday.

Standings (all played 13 matches): 1 RYE 312pts, 2 Buxted Park 281, 3 Rottingdean 262, 4 St Peters 257, 5 Glynde & Beddingham 250, 6 CROWHURST PARK 195, 7 Bells Yew Green 177, 8 Mayfield II 175, 9 Cuckfield II 169, 10 Hellingly 156.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed, we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer, simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)