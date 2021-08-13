Saracens and Harlequins snap up Hastings trio

Jack White

Claremont School pupil Charlie Gasper, who lives in Catsfield, has been taken on by Saracens. He joined H&B in the under-sevens and has developed into a good stand-off (No 10) with a fine boot to enhance his game. He also enjoys golf, swimming and football and has achieved success with his school team in football’s National U14 Cup.

Harlequins signing Ellis Ridgway, of Bexhill Academy, joined H&B RFC when he was ten and is an outside centre. His speed and ball handling have been honed in his other sporting interests of basketball and athletics, where he has represented the district in the 100m.

A second signing for Harlequins is Jack White, who lives in Bexhill and attends Claverham Community College in Battle. Joining H&B when he was eight, he has developed into a strong hooker and front-row player. He enjoys the scrum and is involved with Bmax Boxing Club in Hastings.

Ellis Ridgway

All three attend weekly training sessions at the Premier clubs and are included in their squads for a tournament in September.

H&B RFC said: “They are fine examples of modern young people and have realistic ambitions for their futures. Charlie is looking to the Army; sports science and physiotherapy are attracting Ellis and Jack is hoping for a career in mechanics.

“Obviously 15 is too young an age to forecast stardom and riches but this is a major step. The H&B RFC family wish all three of them every success.”