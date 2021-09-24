Hastings and Bexhill rugby players return with comprehensive win

Hastings & Bexhill in action at New Ash Green

Hastings fielded five debutants and never looked as if they were going to lose.

The experienced Matt Stringer made a good impression in the second row; Joe Field, Tom Fraser, Lawrence Maynard and Quinn McManus, all products of the youth section, made great contributions.

Hastings & Bexhill endured a disastrous start. Flanker Jack James had to go off with a dislocated shoulder with one minute played. His replacement was McManus.

It took 26 minutes before H&B could open the scoring.

From a well-organised penalty move the pack were able to drive forward and Frazer McManus crashed over to score.

Skipper Bruce Steadman slotted the conversion.

On the stroke of half time the full-back was yellow carded for a high tackle on Jake Stimpson.

Many felt a penalty try should have been awarded because the foul prevented a try.

The second half continued with Hastings dominant.

Frazer McManus scored his second try in a similiar fashion to the first.

A driving maul from a lineout and the No8 crossed the whitewash.

Harry Walker at scrum half scored the third try; with a devastating burst from the base of the scrum he surged through the home defence to make the score 17-0.

Coach Leslie Hunter used his squad well; Sam Surridge replaced Tom Fraser in the centres and Lawrence Maynard came on for Ben Davies at hooker.

H&B pressed hard but NAGs managed to keep them out and the bonus point score was not forthcoming.

However an away win is not to be sniffed at.