Hastings and Bexhill RFC welcome families for annual celebration match

The sides line up for the annual President's XV v Chairman's XV at Hastings and Bexhill RFC

Chairman Jeremy Hohenkerk’s XV played President Roy Wake’s XV in a close game. The players were selected from the club’s 1st, 2nd and veteran squads. Club captain Bruce Steadman scored a converted try and Dan Suggitt crossed the whitewash to give the chairman’s team; playing in yellow, a narrow victory over the president’s squad who had tries from Ben Campbell and Joe Field.

There was a bouncy castle, ice cream van, barbecue and games to entertain families in glorious weather.

Head coach Leslie Hunter was pleased with his first full scale game since taking charge in July 2020. He has a good squad available for the warm-up fixtures before the league season kicks off on September 18 away to New Ash Green RFC.

Senior training takes place on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, with the mini, junior and women’s squads all meeting on Sunday mornings. If you are interested in joining a friendly, well equipped and family based club please contact us on 01424 444255, through www.hastingsrugby.org.uk, or Instagam

@hastingsrugby and Facebook Hastings and Bexhill RFC.