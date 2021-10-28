Hastings and Bexhill enjoy a rugby away win - on their home ground

Action between St Leonards Cinque Ports and Hastings and Bexhill seconds / Picture: Peter Knight

The early exchanges were dominated by Hastings, their direct running style putting Ports on the back foot.

Half-backs Steve Hall and Henry Hill were required to front up and forwards Greg Montier and Colin Whyte had to make the more dominant hits.

Hastings used a rolling maul and it took strong work from Kim Wan and Ollie Glynn to stop two in their own 22.

Ports skipper Murray Warman was dangerous and Luke Barningham offered a potent attacking threat fielding kicks. Hastings scored their first try through hooker Laurance Maynard but Ports managed to pull together some territory.

Warrman was unlucky not to break through the final defender with the line beckoning, and Barningham was close after a well worked move through the backs.

Back row forward Ashley Mountain was also inches away from scoring after a tap penalty.

The second half started with Hastings dominating and two quick tries by flanker Ben Bailey seemed to end the game for Ports.

Chris Eastwood continued the strong defence from scrum-half, and Barningham was resolute before going off injured. Replacement Ross Kearney was key in breaking the Hastings defence, his pass putting Warman in. Mike Hutchins converted.

Ports sensed a comeback, Eastwood was unfortunate not to collect a kick ahead and Warman made another break when a Hastings try seemed more likely.

Ports also went close at the end before an injury to a Hastings player ended the game.

Coach Paul Smart said: “Three tries to one was the result, but hard to accept. We had two clear chances, could have been a different outcome but it was an outstanding game.”

Warman was a handful throughout. Colin Whyte was a physical presence, Glynn brought athleticism to the pack but E-Heat MoM was Barningham who dealt with the aerial game well, was solid in defence and offered a lot in counter attack.