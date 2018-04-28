Priory head to Seaford for T20 cup clash

Hastings Priory Cricket Club will begin its Gray-Nicolls Sussex T20 Cup campaign today (Saturday).

Sussex Cricket League Premier Division side Priory will travel to Seaford to face the winners of the preliminary round tie between Seaford and Hellingly earlier in the afternoon.

Priory coach Ian Gillespie said: “We’re looking forward to the game. It would be nice to have a run in the T20 again and it will sharpen us up for the league the following week.”

John Morgan and Elliot Hooper are unavailable, and Joe Billings is still in Australia, but Greg Devlin and Adam Pye are expected to make their first competitive appearances for the club.

Priory (possible): Gillespie, Pooley, Lloyd-Dyke, Devlin, Woolley, O’Brien, De-Morgan, Barton, Pye, Beeslee, Coleman.

Priory won a 45-over practice match away to Mayfield on Saturday and a couple of T20 games against the same opponents on Sunday.

Tom Gillespie made a half-century on Saturday and James Pooley was also in the runs, while Pye - who dismissed ex-Priory batsman Jason Finch early on - and Josh Beeslee bowled well.

Devlin, Alfie Lloyd-Dyke, Ben Ferguson, Jack Stapley and Jake Woolley all batted nicely on Sunday.

