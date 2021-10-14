World darts No1 Gerwyn Price in Hastings star's sights on Friday night

Ritchie Edhouse

Hastings-based Edhouse will take on world champion Gerwyn Price in round one of the Cazoo European Championship in the Austrian city of Salzburg.

Facing last weekend’s BoyleSports World Grand Prix runner-up Price, in an event broadcast on ITV4, represents a huge opportunity for Edhouse.

The 38-year-old has very limited experience of playing in front of the television cameras, but performed well in the season’s two European Tour events to secure the final place in the field.