St Leonards star drawn against four-time world champion

Mark Davis has been drawn against a four-time champion in the Betfred World Snooker Championship.

The St Leonards-based player was paired with John Higgins in this morning’s (Thursday’s) draw for the sport’s blue riband event at The Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

The opening session of the best-of-19 frames match will take place from 10am on Sunday and the second session will follow at 2.30pm on Monday.

Davis, the world number 38, has a good record against fifth-ranked Scottish cueman Higgins, who won the world title in 1998, 2007, 2009 and 2011.

The 46-year-old Davis has won six of his last seven meetings with Higgins in ranking events, including a 10-6 victory in the 2013 World Championship and a 4-2 success en route to the final of this season’s English Open.

Davis booked his place at The Crucible by winning three matches at the qualifiers over the past week, beating Rod Lawler 10-6, Fergal O’Brien 10-4 and Lu Haotian 10-7.

Featuring 32 of the sport’s top players, the Betfred World Snooker Championship will get underway on Saturday morning and continue through until Monday May 6. Mark Williams is the defending champion.