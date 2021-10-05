Rob Cross pulls off superb BoyleSports World Grand Prix win against world number two
Rob Cross pulled off a superb victory over darts' world number two Peter Wright in the BoyleSports World Grand Prix on Monday night.
2018 world champion Cross saw off 2020 world champion Wright by two sets to nil in their first-round clash at Leicester's Morningside Arena.
The world number 11 from St Leonards was due to play 12th-ranked Polish player Krzysztof Ratajski in round two of the double-start tournament on Wednesday night.
Cross said: "I thought I played well. In a tournament that I've probably struggled with, I've got to be grateful.
"I think I played better in the first set, but in the second set I was a little bit sluggish. I tightened up in the second set and I've got to stop that.
"Everything's good and if the confidence keeps growing, I'm back. I've got to keep myself balanced, and keep working and moving forward."
Reigning World Matchplay champion Wright opened the match with a 160 and finished 82 to clinch the leg, but Cross reeled off the next three legs to take the first set 3-1.
The first four legs of the second set were shared before Cross, throwing first in the decider, finished 58 in two darts to seal victory.
It's only the second time that Cross - the 2019 World Matchplay and European Championship winner - has made it to the last 16 in five appearances in the Sky Sports-televised event.