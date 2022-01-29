Popular five-mile race back on Hastings calendar

Action from a previous running of the Hastings five mile race

Hastings Runners’ flagship five-mile race returns after a Covid absence for its 15th anniversary this year.

And for the first time, the route will include a 550m loop of historic Hastings Pier on the outward leg.

Apart from the start and finish outside Hastings Town Hall, the bulk of the race, on Sunday, May 15, is on the seafront with a start time of 9.30am.

Thanks to the sterling efforts of previous run directors Mary Chantler, Vic Froehlke, Tony Demarco and Mike Hall, the event has raised more than £56,000 during this period for St Michael’s Hospice to whom proceeds will go again this time.

The Sussex Grand Prix race – also known as the Keith Chandler Memorial Race – has an entry limit of 600 and chip timing will be done by Nice Work, and runners’ race numbers will entitle them to discounts for their families at many local tourist attractions, coffee houses, eateries and on the pier.

Race organiser Nick Brown, chairman of Hastings Runners, will be contacting potential race sponsors and companies to see which will offer individual or family discounts to racers.

Brown said: “I’m delighted to have secured Love Hastings Ltd as a major sponsor, as well as long-standing sponsors Priory Meadow Shopping Centre and Wisdens Hastings. In addition I’m very grateful for the support from Hastings Borough Council, 1066 Country Marketing and Hastings Pier.