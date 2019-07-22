Over 100 participants compete in Hastings Runners event

A massive turn out of 107 competed in the Hastings Runners 5K Handicap Championship last Wednesday.

Every runner was given a handicap time based on their recent form, producing a staggered start with the quicker runners giving up nearly 15 minutes to those heading off at the front.

In one of the most closely-contested handicap races in recent years, new club member Sarah Weeks knocked over two minutes and 20 seconds off her five kilometer personal best to cross the finish line in first place.

Tom Mann continued his recent return to form and was just 16 seconds behind in second. Club legend Irene Kitson produced her best time for years to come a close third.

The race really brought the best out of the field with some amazing performances and big PB's, including eleven-year-old Finlay Goodman who broke 18 minutes for the first time to finish the race in tenth position.

Ashley Ballard (fifth), Michael Hamer (eighth) and Marie Crawford (ninth) also smashed their previous best times, whilst there were also PB's for Ben Kirimli, Alison Leonard, Victoria Harding, Jo French, Susan Rae, Annette Fry and Ruth Spiller.

Three days later, Chairman Tim Jury hosted the annual off-road event around his farm in Pett. On a warm and blustery July afternoon, Matt Edmonds took the honours with a time of 23:22. Paul Burchett and Patrick Bermingham made up the top three, whilst Claire Thomas continued her recent resurgance in form by claiming the female prize in a time of 29:59.