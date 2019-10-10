New FanZone st snooker’s English Open at K2

Fans coming to next week’s 19.com English Open at K2 Crawley will be able to enjoy free coaching, a chance to play our official video game…and much more!

A new FanZone in the lower foyer at the venue will include: Two mini tables from our official table supplier Star Xing Pai, with free tips and advice from WPBSA Coaching Consultant Chris Lovell. This runs from 9am to 7pm from Monday to Thursday and 11am to 7pm on Friday to Sunday.

An Instagram Wall where fans can have their pictures taken, with the best ones shared on our official account. Open all day.

Two gaming pods where fans can play our fantastic official video game Snooker19 which was launched earlier this year to worldwide acclaim. This runs from 9am to 7pm from Monday to Thursday and 11am to 7pm on Friday to Sunday.

Also don’t miss the chance to buy an official programme and radio earpiece from our vendors in the foyer.

World Snooker’s Event Director Katie Oldfield said: “We are making a range of innovations to the Home Nations Series this season including a new dress code for the players, a new Snooker Radio service, and the FanZone at the venue.

“This is all about improving the fan experience for anyone who comes to the venue and wants to enjoy the whole occasion as well as the snooker itself.

“Fans of any age can come along and find out what our sport is all about, and the free coaching is a great chance to improve your game or get children playing snooker for the first time. We hope the Home Nations events this season will be a fantastic day out as well as the chance to see the very best players in the world battling for big titles.”

The 19.com English Open, running from October 14-20, features 128 players including Ronnie O’Sullivan, Judd Trump, Mark Selby, Neil Robertson, Shaun Murphy, Mark Williams and Jimmy White. Tickets start at just £10 and are still available – for details visit www.worldsnooker.com/tickets