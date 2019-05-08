Hollington talents qualify for national finals

Eight Hollington Gymnastics Club talents have qualified for the finals of a prestigious national competition.

Liam Webb, Jolie Nash, Jimmy Symes, Roxy Stephens, Summer Spice, Lexie Spice, Charlotte Wynne Pennels and Ashlyn Cotman have earned places at the Inter Regional Championships.

They will represent the South East team in Southampton later this month after securing top three finishes in the South East Region Inter Regional Qualifiers.

See also: * Amazing turnaround in nine-goal cup final

* Hastings United wouldn’t have been promoted - even had they won play-offs

* Bexhill boy, 8, is youngest in country to visit all 92 league grounds



In grade three mixed pairs, Webb and Nash finished second to gain the opportunity to represent the region one last time before their partnership comes to an end.

Not to be outdone, the out of age partnership of Amy Robertson, Keeleigh Tribbeck and Maddie Birks also secured silver at grade three women’s group, which was a fitting end to their season.

Next up were the grade four pairs in the mixed and women’s categories, and Hollington competed strongly in both.

Symes and Stephens, and Summer and Lexie Spice performed fantastic routines to earn bronze and silver respectively. Summer and Lexie were in a tough field and their routine was very well received by the judges, who awarded an impressive score of 25.10.

Completing the club’s pairings were Wynne Pennels and Cotman with their IDP balance and dynamic routines. Their combined scores so nearly took them into the prestigious National Finals, narrowly missing out by just 0.35 of a mark.

Head coach Jasmine Cullander said: “What an amazing set of results and they (the gymnasts) should all be proud of themselves.

“It is always a huge honour to represent your region and I’m sure they will all enjoy the experience. It will be a very tough competition with some of the best partnerships from across Great Britain competing.”