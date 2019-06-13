Hollington in the medals at UK-wide competition

Hollington Gymnastics Club was in the medals at the Inter-Regional Sports Acrobatics Championships in Southampton.

An eight-strong group from Hollington Gymnastics Club successfully competed in the two-day event, which took the form of an individual and team competition.

The Hollington gymnasts had to come through qualifiers to earn places in the South East team for an event which attracted an extremely high quality field with competitors from all over Great Britain, including Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, Yorkshire, London, West and the South.

The Hollington team was keen to perform well and did not disappoint, producing some outstanding performances.

Liam Webb and Jolie Nash (grade 3 mixed pair), and Charlotte Wynne-Pennels and Ashlyn Cotman (IDP women’s pair) scooped bronze medals in their respective categories.

In large, high quality fields, the results of all the Hollington gymnasts were fantastic and all of them placed strongly.

Grade four mixed pair Jimmy Symes and Roxanne Stephens finished a very creditable seventh, while Summer Spice and Lexie Spice performed an amazing grade four women’s pair routine to come an impressive sixth out of 17 pairs.

It was the first time some of these children had performed in such a prestigious event, and they all soaked up the pressure and performed brilliantly.

Head coach Jasmine Cullander said: “What a fantastic championships for our club.

“The set of results achieved this weekend is thoroughly well deserved and shows how the club is going from strength to strength - I am very proud of each and every one of them.”