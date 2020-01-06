Hollington Gymnastics Club members shine in Swifts Invitational event

Hollington Gymnastics Clubs acrobats and tumblers enjoyed a hugely successful competition at the Swifts Invitational in Sittingbourne.

The competition was held over the weekend and was a great chance to see how the gymnasts would fare against some of the best partnerships in the region.

Hollington Gymnastics Club collected a number of medals at the Swifts Invitational event

They didn’t disappoint as they competed across three disciplines, regional level acro, club level tumble and national level sports acro.

The club level tumblers took to the track first and Hollington walked away with five gold, four silver and a bronze medal.

Golds were won by Bella Wickham (club 1, 6+), Brandon Greenwood (club 2, 7-8yrs), Joseph Badrock (club 2, 9-10yrs), Kenlie Cotman (club 3, 7-8 yrs), Riley Homan (club 3, 7-8yrs).

Silvers were won by Deven Mackenzie (club 1, 6+), Sophie Coleman (club 1, 7-8yrs), Mimi Rose Pearce (club 2, 7-8yrs), Tyler Gallop (club 3, 7-8yrs)

Bronze was won by Maddie Cheeseman (club 3, 7-8 yrs)

There were some who finished just outside of the medals - Sophie Kennedy (club 3, 7-8 yrs) and Cerise Cole (club 3 , 9-10 yrs) - both secured fifth placings.

Maisie Standivan (club 3, 9-10 yrs) was seventh and Jessica Cacciatore (club 3 9-10yrs) in ninth.

Not to be outdone, the regional level acro team put in some strong performances with three gold medals and one silver.

Results: Regional 1B: Henry Mcgain and Tilly Hodd second, Saskia Guest and Maisie Standivan first. Regional 2B: Ella Freeman, Tayler Price and Isabella Buchanan first. Regional 3B: Tilly Sterrick, Lyla Fielding, Esme Boussaid first.

The weekend was completed by performances from the main acro squad with many categories with large entries.

Results: Jimmy and Daisy grade 4 first, Summer and Lexie youth second, Grace, Olivia and Ashlyn IDP second, Jaimi, Amy and Maddie youth third, fourth place went to Ava, Amilie and

Mia grade 2, Hannah and Katie (grade 4), Kiah and Cheyanne (grade 5) and Zara, Robyn and Keeley (grade 5).

Frankie and Kenlie (grade 4) sixth, Cody, Keeleigh, Roxanne (grade 4) sixth, Evie, Milly and Leila (grade 3) seventh, Lucy, Keira, Jolie (grade 3) ninth, Keeley, Abbie, Amilie (grade 4) ninth.

A club spokesman said: “It was such a fantastic weekend at the Swifts Invitational.

It's always a tough competition, but yet again our gymnasts have delivered and we couldn’t be prouder."