Hollington Gymnastics Club dominate Tumble & DMT Sussex Championships

Hollington Gymnastics Club were again in dominant form at the Tumble & DMT (double mini-trampoline) Sussex Championships which were held for the first time at the host club’s venue, Ark William Parker, on June 16.

It was the last competition of the season for many of the gymnasts and they certainly did not disappoint bagging a host of titles and podium finishes.

After a very successful morning by the Hollington DMT squad the tumblers also stamped their authority. Not happy with just winning a couple of medals, they brought home a total of 20 medals and three highest grade shields.

Golds went to Leonie Crump (Club 4 13-14yrs), Jago Herriott (NDP 2 11-12yrs), Edie Crowther (NDP 2 13-14yrs), Liam Webb (NDP 2 13-14yrs), Sharni Gilbert (NDP 3 11-12yrs), Leon Ercegovic (NDP 3 13-14yrs), Eloise Thomas-Gillett (NDP 4 U13), Ashlyn Cotman (NDP 5 U13), Eisa Tomas-Gillett (FIG DEV 9-10yrs), George Bune (FIG DEV 11-12yrs) and Maddie Luke (FIG 11-12yrs).

Sharni, Ashlyn and Maddie also took home the shields for the highest score across their grades. The icing on the cake for Maddie was also being awarded the shield for the highest score of the day.

Silver medals went to Imogen Sanders (Club 4 9-10yrs), Sienna Hill (Club 4 11-12yrs), Imogen Burt (NDP 1 9-10yrs), Ellie-Mae Smith (NDP 1 11-12yrs), Scarlett Wickham (NDP 2 11-12yrs) and Charlie Skeggs (NDP 3 13-14yrs)

Bronze medals went to Caitlin Hagues (NDP 1 13+yrs), Lara Bown (NDP 2 11-12yrs) and Hannah Turner (NDP 3 15+yrs).

The Hollington coaches were ecstatic with all that was achieved with head tumble coach, Nikki Luke, saying :“We couldn’t have been any prouder of our tumblers.

"The hard work they have been putting in building up to this competition has paid off today and shows great promise for the future”.

READ MORE Clean sheet for 15-year-old on Great Britain debut | Portslade muster just 30 all out as Rye run riot | Hastings & St Leonards Sailing Club host action-packed races over gripping weekend