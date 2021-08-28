Hockey invite: South Saxons say 'come and join us'
South Saxons Hockey Club are looking for new members as the season is fast approaching.
Saturday, 28th August 2021, 12:45 pm
Whether you used to play, currently play but are looking for a new club or just want to try something new, South Saxons are urging people to give them and their sport a go.
A spokesman said: “The club runs four men’s teams, two women’s teams and a youth development section - catering for all ages and abilities. We’re a super social community and we’re looking for new players for the upcoming season.
If you’re interested in finding out more, contact Kat Jenner, ladies’ first XI captain on [email protected]
hotmail.co.uk or Paddy Cornish, men’s firsts captain, on [email protected]