Hastings talents in fine form at Brighton Marathon

A number of Hastings Athletic Club distance runners produced very strong performances and personal best times at the Brighton Marathon Weekend.

In the marathon itself, Jeff Pyrah clocked 2:50.18 and wife Sam Pyrah 3:45.17. Adam Osman (3:18) and Paige Wise (3:59.56) ran big PBs.

In the 10k, which was arguably the best 10k race in the country for a decade with some phenomenal times posted, Hastings Half Marathon runner-up Gary Foster ran a 40-second PB of 31:15 to finish 43rd.

Lizzie Clarke, 18, produced a sensational run to record an 82-second PB of 34:28, which placed her 10th lady overall and ninth in the English 10K Championships, beating a number of internationals.

Ross Skelton, running for Brighton Phoenix but soon to be returning to Hastings AC, set a big PB of 30:09 to finish 22nd.

Other times: Ben McCallion 36:13 (PB), Rachael Mulvey 36:18 (PB), Paul Bennett 37:57, Jenna French 40:21 (PB), Chris Hawkes 41:12, Becky Mabon 42:22 (PB), Sophie McGoldrick 42:51 (PB), Laura Vickers (PB) 42:54, Katie Arnold 44:17 (PB), Kate Barlow 48:39 (PB), Penny Barker 51:23 (PB), Abby Kirsopp 51:35 (PB), Fiona Norman-Brown 53:12 (PB).