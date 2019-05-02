Hastings talents compete against clubs from all over country and beyond

Twenty excited Hastings Seagull swimmers travelled to the spectacular Olympic Pool in London to compete against clubs from all over England, as well as Italy and Bulgaria.

Although up against some fierce competition in the Beckenham Meet, youngster Harley Williams won silver medals in the 50m butterfly and 100m freestyle.

Elisha Paige

Harry Daykin bagged silver in the 100m backstroke, while Elisha Paige came home with bronze medals in the 50m and 100m backstroke.

Numerous long course personal best times were achieved over the three days.

Elisha Paige set four, Peter Conte three, Eloise Saunders, Madison Saunders, Tom Conte, Oliver Tomasetti, Elizabeth Abrahim, Daykin and Williams two each, and Tom Day, Bertie Turner, Harvey Payne, Lauren Crawford, Dylan O’Brien, Joseph Jeater, Amber Matthews and Bella Gardner one apiece.

A club spokesman said: “Many thanks to the Seagull coaches who gave up their free time to make the competition possible and, as always, to Aspray - Hastings Seagull Swimming Club’s main sponsor.”

Harley Williams

If you would like to get in to swimming competitively, please visit the Hastings Seagull website for more details.