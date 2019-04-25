Hastings talent gets a taste of international competition

A West Hill Boxing Club young talent competed in a support bout at an international select match.

Huma Caglayan faced Charlotte Burns, of Barnard Castle ABC in Durham, at an event held in Newcastle.

Caleb Palmer with Ronnie Davies

The 14-year-old under-70 kilos fighter suffered the first defeat of her career on a split points decision against an opponent who is a year older than her and taller.

See also: * Hastings talent wins national title

* Hastings club hosts hard-hitting show at packed venue

* Hastings United pair perform ‘really well’ at Leicester City

* School to play national final at Championship ground



Having watched a video of the bout, West Hill coach Dave Bishop felt Caglayan produced a good performance and was very unfortunate not to get the decision.

The West Hill boxer, who last month was victorious at the England Boxing National Junior Championships, has been training with the England squad of late.

There is nobody for Caglayan to box internationally at her age and weight currently, so she was placed in this support bout.

In other West Hill news, Caleb Palmer (12 years, 32 kilos) is through to the southern counties finals in the Schools’ Championships.

Palmer achieved a split points decision victory against Alfie Gray (Golden Ring ABC) in the Sussex versus Hampshire round in Brighton, although Bishop felt it should’ve been unanimous.

Palmer boxed very well and delivered a powerful right hand in round two which knocked Gray to the canvas with blood pouring out of his nose.

Only the bell for the end of the round saved Gray and although he valiantly had a go in the last round, Palmer was too strong and defeated his opponent for the second time.

Palmer will face the Kent and Surrey champion at the southern counties finals in Southampton this coming Saturday.

Fellow West Hill boxers Taylor Field and Cameron Pooley will also be in action at the southern counties finals having received walkovers through to this stage.

William White and Ben Moore have walkovers through to the national pre quarter-finals as there are no other southern counties boxers in their respective categories.