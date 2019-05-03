Hastings talent crowned southern counties champion

A West Hill Boxing Club junior talent has been crowned a southern counties champion in the Schools’ Championships.

Caleb Palmer achieved another impressive win in the birth year 2007, 32-34 kilos category, against Tony Collins, of the Camberley-based Sporting Ring club, in Southampton.

Palmer boxed very well and forced the fight all the way through to earn a unanimous points decision against a boxer whose dad was once a very good professional.

Palmer advances to a tough-looking pre quarter-final against the home counties champion, Mohammed Safri (The Ring, Bracknell), in Reading this coming Sunday.

Two other West Hill boxers competed at the southern counties finals, although both of them were on the wrong end of unanimous points decisions.

Taylor Field (birth year 2007, 34-36 kilos) lost out to Jonny Powell, a nice boxer from the St Mary’s club in Chatham, and Cameron Pooley (birth year 2006, 40-41.5 kilos) was beaten by Vinnie Smith (Sporting Ring).

William White and Ben Moore are yet to make their bow in the competition due to the absence of any other southern counties boxers in their respective categories.

Lily Ramshaw (birth year 2006, under-31.5 kilos) is the only boxer in her category in the country and West Hill are hoping to set up a match for her against the sole boxer in the weight below.