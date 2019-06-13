Hastings Runners trio complete epic 100-mile race

It’s been a busy week for Hastings Runners, but the stand-out achievement was undoubtedly the success of three brave athletes who took on the SDW100 last weekend.

Nina Lambrou, Anthony Gardner and Pete Heasman took on the epic challenge of running 100 miles from Winchester across the South Downs Way to Eastbourne in a cut-off time of 30 hours. If that wasn’t tough enough, the weather played its part with heavy rain and strong winds.

The Hastings Runners contingent at the Staplehurst 10K

All three completed the challenge and with time to spare. Lambrou and Gardner, who ran alongside each other, finished in precisely 27 hours, while Heasman was just 34 minutes behind.

Earlier in the week, the latest club race was held at Fairlight Country Park.

The Alan Corke 10K took in two-and-a-half laps of a very undulating course. The misty and soft underfoot conditions added to the challenge, but didn’t stop Ethan Hodges from claiming his first club success in a time of 42:01.

Hodges was a minute ahead of runner-up Darren Barzee, who claimed the over-50 men’s prize. Jo Lambourne was first female home, also claiming her first club win, in 54:04 and Susan Rae was the first female vet in 1:01.01.

Hastings sports shop Wisdens was kindly on hand to present runners with medals for completing the race.

The summer of 10ks continued with Staplehurst on Sunday and Worthing a week earlier.

Rather fittingly, the club had 10 representatives in both, and there were PBs for Simon Deeprose, Simon Linklater, Susan Rae and Michael Norris.

Results - Staplehurst 10K: D. Snellgrove 40:31, K. Blowers 45:56, M. Hamer 46:01, M. Norris 46:47, C. Thomas 46:58, D. Scowen 49:06, C. Lippiatt 49:19, D. Pearson 51:24, F. Johnson 56:36, S. Wilkinson 57:41.

Worthing 10K: D. Firth 47.10, S. Deeprose 51:03, S. Linklater 52:39, A. Barratt 53:12, S. Rae 53:25, M. Appleton 54:07, W. Wadham 54:26, A. Ballard 56:33, D. Van Aalst 57:07, S. Holmes 1:02:55.

The Cancer Research UK Race for Life Hastings event took place in Alexandra Park on Sunday. Men were welcome to take part for the first time and young Bradley Earwaker took first place in the 10K.

Also in attendance were Sharon Wadham, Louise Cavill, Michelle Krombholz, Tom Mann, Sarah Holmes, Tony Richardson, Keith Goodsell, Berenice Consavela, Ruth Spiller, Linda Bendis and Annette Fry.

Other results - Bedgebury Series 10K: L. Bendis 1:12.02. 5K: B. Kirimli 31:17.