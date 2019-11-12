Hastings runners compete in Poppy 100k run

On Saturday a running team from Hastings took part in the Poppy 100k run, an event in aid of Globals Make Some Noise Charity.

The running team Cirque Du Sore Legs, consisting of Dan Foreman, Sam Harman and Matt Roberts, participated in the 5k, 10k and the half marathon event.

The 5k race started at 10am in perfect conditions and saw the team finish at 10:24:44am, beating all their personal bests by three minutes.

By 11am the racers were back on the start line for the 10k and at 11:54:16am the runners crossed the line together, again all beating their previous personal bests.

Soon after, it was time for the half marathon with the bad weather circling overhead, however, despite the gruelling conditions the team managed to get through it and cross the line together at 14:41:06pm, bringing the event to a close.

Reflecting on the run Foreman was proud of his, and his team’s, successes.

He said: "This was a tough race for us all but for me personally it was a massive achievement.

"I’m not a runner, in fact I don’t really like running. I enjoy a challenge though and I love raising money for charity.

"On the 3rd of November I ran the New York Marathon. 6 days later I ran another 22.5 miles at the Poppy Run.

"That’s just under 50 miles in total in the space of a week. I have many races planned for next year all in aid of Globals Make Some Noise.

"By July 2020 I will have ran over 175 miles. Not bad for someone who doesn’t like running!"