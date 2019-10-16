Hastings Runners back in East Sussex Sunday X-Country League action

25 Hastings Runners were in action on Sunday to mark the start of the 2019/20 East Sussex Sunday X-Country League at Ashdown Forest.
Recent rain had left the course very muddy underfoot and combined with some gruelling hills, it was a real test of stamina for all involved.
Despite a huge field of 369 runners, Matt Edmonds marked his X-Country debut with a superb performance to take 1st place overall in a time of 30 minutes and 51 seconds.
There were strong performances from Darren Barzee (34:30) and Martin Noakes (35:39) who both finished inside the Top 25.
Jane Coles was the first female Hastings Runner across the line in a time of 42:24.
The club finished in 6th place in the team standings for the race.
Manami Cheves recorded her Half Marathon PB for the second time in recent months. A strong display saw her complete the Oxford course in 1 hour and 54 minutes.
Dan Snellgrove competed in the Henley Half Marathon and finished in a time of 1 hour 31 minutes.
Representing the club as far afield as Munich was Kieran Price, also tacking a half marathon, finishing in 1 hour 35 minutes.
Results for the Ashdown Forest X-Country is as follows:
M.Edmonds 30:51,
D.Barzee 34:30,
M.Noakes 35:39,
D.Saxby 36:54,
P.Burchett 37:47,
J.Wilkinson 38:22,
G.Grass 40:47,
J.Coles 42:24,
K.Blowers 42:53,
C.Thomas 44:48,
D.Bratby 57:37,
E.Allchurch 48:05,
J.Nevett 48:29,
P.Hope 50:13,
S.Huggett 50:56,
R.Burne 51:09,
B.Consavela 54:50,
T.Kitson 57:38,
Y.Richardson 59:44,
J.Nash 59:57,
H.Munday 62:38,
J.James 63:51,
S.Mann 64:41,
I.Kitson 68:31,
L.Beddis 68:31.