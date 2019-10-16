Hastings Runners back in East Sussex Sunday X-Country League action

Matt Edmonds crossing the line to take first place. Picture courtesy of Simon Linklater
25 Hastings Runners were in action on Sunday to mark the start of the 2019/20 East Sussex Sunday X-Country League at Ashdown Forest.

Recent rain had left the course very muddy underfoot and combined with some gruelling hills, it was a real test of stamina for all involved.

Despite a huge field of 369 runners, Matt Edmonds marked his X-Country debut with a superb performance to take 1st place overall in a time of 30 minutes and 51 seconds.

There were strong performances from Darren Barzee (34:30) and Martin Noakes (35:39) who both finished inside the Top 25.

Jane Coles was the first female Hastings Runner across the line in a time of 42:24.

The club finished in 6th place in the team standings for the race.

Manami Cheves recorded her Half Marathon PB for the second time in recent months. A strong display saw her complete the Oxford course in 1 hour and 54 minutes.

Dan Snellgrove competed in the Henley Half Marathon and finished in a time of 1 hour 31 minutes.

Representing the club as far afield as Munich was Kieran Price, also tacking a half marathon, finishing in 1 hour 35 minutes.

Results for the Ashdown Forest X-Country is as follows:

M.Edmonds 30:51,

D.Barzee 34:30,

M.Noakes 35:39,

D.Saxby 36:54,

P.Burchett 37:47,

J.Wilkinson 38:22,

G.Grass 40:47,

J.Coles 42:24,

K.Blowers 42:53,

C.Thomas 44:48,

D.Bratby 57:37,

E.Allchurch 48:05,

J.Nevett 48:29,

P.Hope 50:13,

S.Huggett 50:56,

R.Burne 51:09,

B.Consavela 54:50,

T.Kitson 57:38,

Y.Richardson 59:44,

J.Nash 59:57,

H.Munday 62:38,

J.James 63:51,

S.Mann 64:41,

I.Kitson 68:31,

L.Beddis 68:31.