Hastings Runners back in East Sussex Sunday X-Country League action

25 Hastings Runners were in action on Sunday to mark the start of the 2019/20 East Sussex Sunday X-Country League at Ashdown Forest.

Recent rain had left the course very muddy underfoot and combined with some gruelling hills, it was a real test of stamina for all involved.

Despite a huge field of 369 runners, Matt Edmonds marked his X-Country debut with a superb performance to take 1st place overall in a time of 30 minutes and 51 seconds.

There were strong performances from Darren Barzee (34:30) and Martin Noakes (35:39) who both finished inside the Top 25.

Jane Coles was the first female Hastings Runner across the line in a time of 42:24.

The club finished in 6th place in the team standings for the race.

Manami Cheves recorded her Half Marathon PB for the second time in recent months. A strong display saw her complete the Oxford course in 1 hour and 54 minutes.

Dan Snellgrove competed in the Henley Half Marathon and finished in a time of 1 hour 31 minutes.

Representing the club as far afield as Munich was Kieran Price, also tacking a half marathon, finishing in 1 hour 35 minutes.

Results for the Ashdown Forest X-Country is as follows:

M.Edmonds 30:51,

D.Barzee 34:30,

M.Noakes 35:39,

D.Saxby 36:54,

P.Burchett 37:47,

J.Wilkinson 38:22,

G.Grass 40:47,

J.Coles 42:24,

K.Blowers 42:53,

C.Thomas 44:48,

D.Bratby 57:37,

E.Allchurch 48:05,

J.Nevett 48:29,

P.Hope 50:13,

S.Huggett 50:56,

R.Burne 51:09,

B.Consavela 54:50,

T.Kitson 57:38,

Y.Richardson 59:44,

J.Nash 59:57,

H.Munday 62:38,

J.James 63:51,

S.Mann 64:41,

I.Kitson 68:31,

L.Beddis 68:31.