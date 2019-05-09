Hastings Runners ace, 19, completes another marathon

On a quiet weekend of running when most were enjoying an extra day of rest, a 19-year-old Hastings Runners talent completed another full marathon.

Bradley Earwalker continued his preparation for the upcoming RTTK 80km by tackling The Three Forts Challenge in West Sussex.

The event has been given the nickname of “The Tough One” due to the undulating nature of the course with close to 1,000 metres of elevation.

With the Manchester Marathon already under his belt last month, Earwalker produced another superb run to complete more than 26 miles for only the second time in four hours and 30 minutes.

He’s raising money for Cancer Research UK ahead of an 80k challenge later in the year and you can sponsor him at http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/BradleyJoel

Fellow member Pete Heasman - one of the club’s finest long distance runners - also completed the course, in an excellent time of five hours and 13 minutes.

Elsewhere, Simon Linklater finished his fifth half marathon of 2019 along the coast in Southampton in a time of two hours and two minutes.

Closer to home, Helen Brown finished third in her age category at the Hildenborough Road Races 5 Mile in a time of 40 minutes and 55 seconds.

It was ideal preparation for the Hastings Runners 5 Mile Race, which will take place this coming Sunday, starting and finishing outside Hastings Town Hall.

For more information on the race or about becoming a member of Hastings Runners, visit the club website - www.hastingsrunners.org.uk