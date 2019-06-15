Hastings & Rother duo tackle gruelling ironman race

It was another busy week for Hastings & Rother Triathlon Club.

Ross Garnett and Amy Moore took on Ironman Staffordshire 70.3, which involved a 1,900m swim, followed by a 56-mile bike leg and a 13.1-mile run.

Ross Garnett and Amy Moore at Ironman Staffordshire 70.3

Garnett hadn’t been feeling very well since his Charity for Kids kayak event 10 days previously, but still finished in a respectable five hours and 48 minutes, placing him 89th out of 243 in his age group and 707th out of 1,984 overall.

Moore was going well until having an accident on the bike. She did, however, get straight back on and finished alongside Garnett, putting her 19th out of 64 in her age group and 708th overall.

Sean Collins, Gail Wright, Paul Harris, Dean Skelton and William Darby, meanwhile, drove to Slough to take part in the Jubilee 10K River Swim.

Collins finished 12th overall out of 403 in two hours and 17 minutes, Wright was 49th overall in 2:33, Harris 74th overall in 2:44, Skelton 81st overall in 2:47 and Darby 203rd overall in 3:15.

This was Harris’s second 10k swim in a 24-hour period as he is building towards his English Channel swim in eight weeks’ time.