Hastings' newest basketball team hold second ever home match

Hastings newest Basketball team - the South Coast Outlaws - started only their second ever home match at Summerfields Leisure Centre last week against Sussex Basketball League leaders and current long standing champions, Worthing.

With an array of talent picked from a deep Hastings squad, coach Joel Hunt selected a physical line up to play against a well drilled, organised opposition.

Photographer credit: Michael Rodriguez

The Outlaws started well, forwards Louis Parsk and Nathan Russell dropping close range bombs from the low posts. Prolific sharpshooter starting guard Sean Moseley drained deep from the three point arc, keeping the score tied halfway into the first quarter.

Worthing, now realising that the new Hastings team are no pushovers, stepped up a gear in the remaining three minutes - scoring an unanswered 14 points leaving Hastings down 15-32 points at the end of the first.

Hastings came out fighting in the second quarter scoring 28 points, matching the opposition basket for basket. Coach Hunt called a timeout midway through and introduced forward Dan Beard who smashed 13 points in five minutes which combined with Moseley’s three three-point swishes left the Outlaws trailing the champions by 17 points at halftime 43-60.

An half time team talk from captain Mark Jones and the coach’s change of zonal defence gave Hastings the challenge to stop the cheap turnovers made in the first half. Outlaw’s six-man Dave Barratt came off the bench and sunk a quick 5 points, followed by an unanswered 15 points from slam dunking Beard and long-distance Moseley. This pulled Hastings back almost level at the end of the third quarter 72-76.

Photographer credit: Michael Rodriguez

Worthing, clearly affronted at the free scoring newbies in the league, showed their class by sinking a quick 12 points in the last 4 minutes. Outlaws starting point guard Gio Bacor spread the ball across the court looking for the clutch play. However the Outlaws, unable to claw back their third quarter performance, ran out of time, ending the match 86-101.

Outlaws scorers: S Moseley 29, D Beard 22, L Parsk 13, G Bacor 7, D Barrett 5, J Hunt 3, M Jones 2, A Croucher 2, N Russell 2, J Burt 1, J Green.

Outlaws next match is away at Lancing, against SRWA Bears on January 9.