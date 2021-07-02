Hastings kickboxers have made the grade

Some of the Hastings Kickboxing Academy students

Hastings Kickboxing Academy had its latest grading with more than 80 students taking part.

Both instructors were impressed by the hard work and dedication shown by the students in preparation and the results have shown many grading to a very high standard.

During lockdown HKA moved to bigger premises which has allowed them to extend their timetable offering more classes as well as opening up The Spud Box, a takeaway café.

For more details on training, grading or competing visit www.hastingskickboxing.co.uk or call Carl Denne on 07496 299925

