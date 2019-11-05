Hastings fighter wins against Taekwondo World Champion

Another win for Billy Joe Fitzgerald fighting against a talented and tall Taekwondo world champion Sam Chand.

Sam didn’t make it easy for Billy with a long front leg making it hard for Billy to find his range.

Billy Joe Fitzgerald (left) in action against Taekwondo World Champion Sam Chand

But throughout the fight, Billy managed to get closer and landing some heavy shots of his own.

Not quite enough to force a count but enough to get Sam onto the back foot, after three tough rounds, Billy wins another tough battle, the ref raising his arm high at the end of three rounds.

HKA wins another hard battle against a very talented fighter.

For more details on how the kickboxing experts could help you please visit www.hastingskickboxing.co.uk.

