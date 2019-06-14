Hastings club punches its weight in Bristol

West Hill Boxing Club had two semi-finalists and a finalist at the Bristol Box Cup last weekend.

Lee Bartley (birth year 2006, 41.5 kilos) boxed very well to achieve his maiden victory by a unanimous points decision in his semi-final against Billy Dyfield (Priory Park) on Saturday.

He went on to the final the following day and this time lost by a unanimous decision, albeit a close one, against John Nash (New Bays).

Schools’ Championships finalist William White (birth year 2007, 28 kilos) lost his semi-final against Connor Dean (Chepstow) on a debatable split decision.

Taylor Field (birth year 2007, 35 kilos) was also beaten in the semi-finals. He was on the wrong end of a unanimous decision against Jonny Powell (St Mary’s, Chatham) - the same boy who beat him in the Schools’ Championships.

West Hill senior boxer Sam Albuazy is due to compete in the Haringey Box Cup - the largest amateur boxing competition in Europe - in London this weekend.