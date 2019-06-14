Hastings club punches its weight in Bristol

West Hill Boxing Club's William White, Lee Bartley and Taylor Field with club coaches at the Bristol Box Cup
West Hill Boxing Club had two semi-finalists and a finalist at the Bristol Box Cup last weekend.

Lee Bartley (birth year 2006, 41.5 kilos) boxed very well to achieve his maiden victory by a unanimous points decision in his semi-final against Billy Dyfield (Priory Park) on Saturday.

He went on to the final the following day and this time lost by a unanimous decision, albeit a close one, against John Nash (New Bays).

Schools’ Championships finalist William White (birth year 2007, 28 kilos) lost his semi-final against Connor Dean (Chepstow) on a debatable split decision.

Taylor Field (birth year 2007, 35 kilos) was also beaten in the semi-finals. He was on the wrong end of a unanimous decision against Jonny Powell (St Mary’s, Chatham) - the same boy who beat him in the Schools’ Championships.

West Hill senior boxer Sam Albuazy is due to compete in the Haringey Box Cup - the largest amateur boxing competition in Europe - in London this weekend.