Hastings club achieves fine results in popular event

Eight Hastings Runners teams took part in an exciting inaugural Rye Ekiden Relays event last Friday.

The senior men’s team finished third and the junior team second at an event held in the picturesque setting of Rye Harbour Nature Reserve.

The Hastings Runners junior team of, from left, Ben Beckley, Daniel Crawford, Sophie Ashby, Amy Ashby and Jasmine Beckley

Based on the famous Japanese endurance relay event, teams of six runners tackled legs of varying distances making up a total distance of 21km. Some 49 teams participated in the senior event and 10 teams in the junior version.

Hastings Runners’ leading men’s team, Darren’s Dynamos, finished an excellent third behind two exceptionally strong teams, from Hastings Athletic Club and Bexhill Runners & Triathletes, in a time of 1:24.10.

Final leg runner Glenn Read overhauled Medway Runners on the run in to the finish to clinch third spot by just nine seconds.

Times: Mark Goodman 20.16 (5km), Finlay Goodman (junior) 9.34 (2.50km), Paul Burchett 30.25 (7.50km), Ben Beckley (junior) 10.06 (2.50km), Darren Barzee 9.19 (2.50km), Glenn 4.31 (1km).

The Bridge Cafe Flyers (Hastings Runners vet ladies) team which won the best dressed team award thanks to their flamboyant coloured wigs. From left: Manami Cheves, Janice Young, Jane Hughes, Debra Van Aalst, Helen Brown, Susan Rae.

Barzee and Goodman’s times were the third and sixth fastest out of the 147 legs in the 2.50km run, while Read’s final leg was the fifth fastest. All the legs were 100-150m over distance and the final leg was closer to 1.30km.

There was a great effort too by Andy’s Athletes, who finished an impressive seventh in a time of 1:30.01. Their runners were Graeme Grass, Bradley Earwaker, Andrew Watson, and juniors Romey Jondorf, Nathan Jondorf and Oliver Goodman.

Other Hastings Runners team placings: 14th Parkrun Flyers 1:35.10 - Neil Jeffries, Mike Norris (2 legs), Harry Ash, Ashley Ballard, Daniel Crawford (junior).

19th Hastings Runners ladies 1:43.26 - Jane Coles, Shana Burchett, Debbie Humbles, Krista Barzee, Clare Lippiatt, Catherine Mitchell.

29th Mags’ Marauders 1:51.11 - Nick Webb, Mags Balch, Mark Dean, Marie Crawford, David Bratby, Amanda Moore.

31st Bridge Café Flyers 1:51.42 - Debra Van Aalst, Helen Brown, Janice Young, Manami Cheves, Jane Hughes, Susan Rae.

41st Hastings All Stars 1:58.51 - Kelvin Lowes, Sarah Gale, Sarah Marzaioli, Jackie Scott, Kelly Belcher, Eleanor French.

The club’s first ever junior team representatives had a pulsating battle with Canterbury-based Grassrunners juniors over the 5x1km course, finishing just 17 seconds behind in a time of 20.21 with final leg runner Ben Beckley clocking the fastest leg of the evening.

Finishing times: Daniel Crawford (3.48), Amy Ashby (4.26), Sophie Ashby (4.19), Jasmine Beckley (4.37), Ben Beckley (3.11).