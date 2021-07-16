Hastings athletes score successes in Sussex and beyond

Charlotte Wynns-Pennels

Hastings Athletic Club have had a few busy time in a variety of events across Sussex and beyond – with impressive successes.

At the Sussex Track and Field Championships in Brighton, there was gold for Charlotte Wynne-Pennels in the pole vault with a club record 2.30m.

Rae Le Fay narrowly missed out on gold in the 800m but claimed a new PB of 2.23.

Rae Le Fay

It was bronze for Delicia Pascall (13.03) and Jordan Pola (11.16) in the 100m. There was high jump bronze and a PB for Reus Brown.

A week later the younger members got a shot at Sussex QuadKids in Brighton.

Leno Ruusuvuori won silver by competing in a 75m sprint, howler throw (javelin), standing long jump and 600m.

Olivia Henman was ninth, the highlight being her 75m heat, which she won.

HAC juniors at the QuadKids event

QuadKids is an exciting athletics initiative which gives more children the opportunity to participate in and enjoy the benefit of athletics.

Lorna Watts stormed two races – the 10k at Bedgebury (1st female, 10th overall) and a wet 23k on the South Downs (3rd female, 19th overall).

Paul McCleery took on the ultimate 100km Race to the Stones. He came 15th in his age category and 35th overall.

The second Southern League fixture at Lewes featured a great turnout from Hastings AC.

Lorna Watts

Hastings came second, behind national league Brighton.

Special mention to Jo Body for her 100m in 14.7, a massive PB for her and new club record for her age category.

And at the Ashburnham 5K and 10K, Dave Turner was fourth overall for the 5k in 21:41. Chris Brandt was fifth overall in the 10k in 45:05. Both were first in their age groups.

Paul McCleery