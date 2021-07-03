Hastings athletes are flying - times and wins show their fine form

Hastings Runners at Robertsbridge

Hastings AC had many outstanding placings and performances by athletes across track and field at the Southern Athletics League match in Brighton.

Steve Baldock, the club’s sprint coach, smashed the HAC club record in the over-50s’ 800m with 2min 03sec. The record was preciously held by Reg Wild.

Baldock ranks first in the country for his age category. He’s a very highly regarded coach and his experience and technical abilities are clearly having a positive impact on his athletes.

Hastings AC at Brighton

Charlotte Wynn- Pennels broke the club record in the pole vault with 2.20m, beating the previous record by 5cm.

There was a close second place for Nicole Edmonds in the 1500m with a PB of 4.43m.

Lewis Courtnage took third in the 800m with 2.03 and was second in the steeplechase.

Elise Lovell won the 100m hurdles and Amy Rodway competed in the 800m, 3000m and 4x400m relay after returning from injury.

HY Runners at Robertsbridge

In the younger age category Isiah Wilson, competing in his first SAL, having moved up from the Youth Development League, put in a strong performance in his first competitive 400m.

Kaitlyn O’Reilly, at her first ever competition aged just 14, gave a strong performance in the 800m and 400m.

In the field events Shelly Clark got a hammer PB of 17.95 and Kim Martin got a PB in shot of 9.52m and a hammer of 27.76m.

Elsewhere Jeff Pyrah was fourth in the North Downs Run 30k and first in his age category.

Heart and Sole members at the Dirty Rotten Scramble

He gave a big shout out to his HAC coach Peter for helping him improve so much and said it was his best run there since 2013.

Chris Brandt had a smashing run at the Robertsbridge 10k, he was first vet-55 in a speedy time.

Rosy Clements made decent comeback after a back operation, finishing as first lady in the vet-45 category. Junior athletes Zac Goodwin and Lily Clements were first and second in the kids’ run.

It’s so encouraging to see so many HAC athletes motivated to compete and placing so well, showing what good training and dedication achieve.

HASTINGS RUNNERS

A busy weekend for Hastings Runners began with their second championship race of the year as 21 members took part in a 10k at Robertsbridge - making up a fifth of the field of 101 runners.

The event is reported on the back page but chip times for Hastings Runners in the 10k were as follows: Darren Barzee 42.34; Simon Linklater 43.50; Vincent Reed 43.56; Kevin Blowers 45.06; Neil Jeffries 45.07; Claire Thomas 45.41; Patrick Bermingham 46.16; Charles Bowley 47.31; Ben Sallows 48.45; Nicola Steed 50.05; Rob Thomas 51.10; Jon Smalldon 52.53; Ruth Spiller 54.43; Rachael Inns 56.54; Marie Crawford 60.15; Terry Kitson 64.27; Sarah Marzaioli 64.39; Krista Barzee 64.52; Shana Burchett 65.35; Michelle Krombholz 65.37; Irene Kitson 68.33

Meanwhile Hastings Runners pair James Graham and Catherine Southgate travelled to Devon to take part in the undulating South West Coastal Path seven-miler, recording 1hr 27min and 1hr 50 respectively.

Four members tackled the new Hawkhurst 10k over a challenging and muddy course.

They were Matt Smith in 51.38; Simon Weatherley 58.21; Alison Anderson 66.04 and Allison Tanner 68.12.

New member Charles Bowley clocked a very creditable 3.01 time for the tough North Downs Way 30k trail race which started from Cyclopark in Gravesend, whileclub stalwart Sarah Marzaioli claimed the FV65 category award with a very impressive 3.48.

HY RUNNERS

There was lots of events last weekend for HY Runners across the south-east.

First up for the Red Arrows was the Robertsbridge midsummer 5k with a shorter option for the kids.

On an undulating multi-terrain course, the majority of it grass and therefore not conducive to quick times, HY Runners produced some terrific displays.

Oliver Carey, coming back from injury, took the place of his father Simon and finished second in a great time of 18:51.

Alfie Johnstone crossed in 19:58 to come sixth.

Sam Brown, on his debut event for HY Runners, finished seventh in 20:37.

HY Runners youth coach Emma Welch produced a performance her young charges can be proud of to finish as second female in 23:10.

Ivy Buckland was fifth lady in 24:27, Susan Mould was next to finish for HY in 27:29, followed by Mark Tewkesbury 28:28.

In the kids’ race, leading the way for HY was Daisy Welch, second overall in 1:01.

Florence Tewkesbury finished in 1:14, Tera Buckland 1:25, Madisson Boorman 1:25 and Malik Abd El Haleem 1:45.

Welch said: “It was scheduled to be a 1km race, but it turned out to be about 300m, which was a shame for the kids but they all had fun and did ever so well.”

Saturday’s racing brought two different challenges for HY Runners.

Man of the moment Carl Adams goes from strength to strength every time he runs and in the 45-plus category he is producing excellent times.

Adams took on the challenge of the Milton Keynes half marathon and produced an outstanding time of 1:19:44 on an extremely undulating course to finish sixth in a field of 1,000 runners.

The HY Ocr team competed in the 10k option at the Dirty Rotten Scramble in Sevenoaks.

Barry Buchanan took to the extreme trail race with his usual gusto and was narrowly beaten into second place overall in 51:19.

He said: “It was my first proper race since Nuclear Rush last October.

“I did the 10km event which involved sloppy technical terrain, river running, lake swims, with plenty of hills thrown in for good measure.

“As usual when racing with Mark Dickson we went out hard, and before long it was just the two of us having broken away from the rest of the racers, pushing each other harder and harder as the course progressed.

“I made my move with about half a mile to go, and went into the final swim in first knowing if I nailed this it was a likely win. I didn’t.

“I went for a slower swim stroke and got overtaken about halfway and I couldn’t react. With only 200m to the finish after getting out of the pond I couldn’t put the speed down to reclaim first and ended up with second place.

“It was a proper battle from start to finish with Mark who got it right and deserved the win. It was awesome to be back properly racing.”

Danny Cornford was representing HY Runners in his debut event for the club and finished in a very respectable 1:24:52 whilst his dad Steve finished in 2:18:10

Nice Work hosted the Hawkhurst 10kand HY Runners had three competing.

Danny Blackman, running his first event for HY, came home in a great time of 46:36.

The dynamic duo nicknamed Batman and Robin, David Clarke and John Waterhouse, finished in 51:53 and 54:32 respectively.

HEART & SOLE

It was a busy weekend for Heart & Sole team as 10 took on Dirty Rotten Scramble and Claire Moor got back in the racing game.

Moor, who made her post-lockdown comeback, smashed out a 5k in 30.52 at the damp and hilly Robertsbridge Midsummer race.

Meanwhile 10 hardcore Heart & Sole runners took on the extreme Dirty Rotten Scramble.

This wild running event was held at the Hole Park Estate in Kent and has an undulating course with plenty of natural obstacles to keep you on your toes.

The team’s Tracy Watts said: “The race lived up to its name with 15 smelly ponds and streams and beautiful views.”

There was great team spirit with eight members taking on the 10k route clocking up some great times considering for some it was their first major trail event.

Charlotte Miller finished 31st overall (10th female and second F34-39) completed the course in 1.20:50.

Barry Miller was 21st over all (17th Male, 5th in M40-45 category) in 1.14:17, Helen Tozer 28th (8th female and 3rd in F30-34 category) in 1.17:17, Kate Lewis,(7th in F45-49), Tracy Watts (7th F34-39 in ), Sarah Agate (8th F34-39) finished together in two hours and Jodie Waters finished in 1.39:28 (3rd F40-44), a second behind team mate Paula Butchers ( 3rd F45-49), who completed the course in 1.39:27.

Aimee Watford signed up to the 30K route and managed 20k before having to bow out. However she completed a half marathon distance on the course in 3.15.

Kevin Wilkes completed the whole 30k in 5.01:16, placing 10th overall, and described the experience as a ‘painful pleasure’.