Hastings anglers fish in memory of Rocky

Anglers gather to compete for Rocky's Rose Bowl

Old Hastings Club Angling Club members fished for Rocky’s Rose Bowl. The annual fund raising event took place in memory of Mick (Rocky) Colvin.

Proceeds will go to the Sara Lee Trust.

In difficult conditions 12 intrepid anglers turned out.

Fish were hard to come by and the surprise of the day was a catfish of 12lb landed by John Kursey.

Rocky’s wife Chris and son David provided a great barbecue for the lunch break. All the anglers paid to fish and the money collected for food and drink went into the pot, with a total of £250.

The final amount included another £150 raised by David and his mum, so £400 is going to the cancer charity that gave the family so much help.